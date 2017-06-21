New York Mets

Rising Apple
9881923-mlb-new-york-mets-workouts

Mets signed second round pick Mark Vientos

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 16s

... e will be moved to third base down the line. 2nd-rder Mark Vientos signs w/ @Mets for $1.5 mil (pick 59 value=$1,094,700). HS SS can move to 3b and fit offens ...

Tweets