MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Dodgers, 10:10 PM EST
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 13s
... 8.0 innings of work. The Mets have the following numbers against Hill: Reyes 3-6 Duda 0-0, 2 BB Granderson ...
Tweets
Lol - all hope is lost. How can this be a realityHe also said, despite pitching issues, pitching coach Dan Warthen has support of the organization & they believe he's part of the solution.Blogger / Podcaster
TC got testy when asked about the last few games, said they won't pack it in. He's addressed the team.Beat Writer / Columnist
What is Russell Westbrook doing? You decide. https://t.co/XYHxyYbtCsBlogger / Podcaster
Conforto and Duda get the night off for game 3 in LA.Blogger / Podcaster
Terry said he recently had team meeting. Still believes in this team. Said starters have to step up.Beat Writer / Columnist
⬇️3️⃣ Matt Oberste gets us on the board with an RBI single! We lead the Baysox 1-0 #LetsRumbleMinors
