New York Mets

Hardball Talk
691267130

Mariners move Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5s

... ned his ERA from 3.45 to 5.29. Wheeler joins an ever-growing list of injured Mets. Fellow pitchers Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Tommy Milone, Josh Smoker, a ...

Tweets