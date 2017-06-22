New York Mets

Hardball Talk
698145902

Jarrod Dyson bunted and broke up Justin Verlander’s perfect game attempt

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

... the ball sailed up the bleachers in left-center field at Dodger Stadium. The Mets didn’t take too kindly to that. As Puig rounded the bases, first baseman Wil ...

Tweets