New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Puig, Flores have words during slugger’s slow home run trot
by: NICHOLAS PARCO — NY Daily News 58s
... by turning around and yelling right back at him. As Puig crossed home plate, Mets catcher Travis D’Arnaud also had words with the Cuban. Puig’s trot around th ...
Tweets
-
"It's the dismal tide. It's not the one thing." #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff And even that's good for second place in the division for mets and no wildcardBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Rapid Reaction: Mets Drop Third Straight With 8-2 Loss to Dodgers https://t.co/QtJ2alLhLR #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dodgers 8, Mets 2. Yasiel Puig can run however slow he wants, darn it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @doyerspls: Hit it, Randy! We love it! Tonight's Chris Taylor Award goes to Yasiel Puig for making Wilmer Flores cry!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Final - Dodgers 8 Mets 2. I loathe LA.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets