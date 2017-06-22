New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets were not pleased by Yasiel Puig's slow trot but come up short in 8-2 loss
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 3m
... last seven days have exposed just how much room there is between the Mets and the National League's top teams, and the players and coaches are both ac ...
Tweets
-
Some top-flight point guards are on the Knicks' radar with the No. 8 pick https://t.co/Y1oyW8GzmiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Advice-Giver Yoenis Cespedes has a 30.02-second HR trot this year, on his grand slam returning from the DL. That's not far from Puig's 32.12Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yasiel Puig may have showed up the Mets, but at least he showed up: https://t.co/3cd8iEosboBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gleyber Torres' 1-finger salute picture after surgery on Twitter was much different than Matt Harvey's https://t.co/5Aky0QEV4dBlogger / Podcaster
-
Puig fired back at Flores: “if that’s the way he feels, it might be a result of them not playing so well,”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bruce on Puig: "It is what it is man. He’s been doing stuff like that for a long time now.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets