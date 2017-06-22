New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Back in saddle, Mets' Matz faces Dodgers (Jun 22, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 19s

... to-back seven-inning outings, something only Syndergaard had managed for the Mets this season. Matz is the first Met to do so in his first two outings of a se ...

Tweets