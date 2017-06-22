New York Mets

The Mets Police
Monty-python-black-knight

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I’m not thinking about Puig at all

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... spaper, really bad at math, is talking about the Wild Card Race.   Guys, the Mets are 13.5 out of that and would have to jump 5 teams.  The division is an eas ...

Tweets