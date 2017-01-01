New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Urena_bryangreen.0

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/22/17: Crazy Eighth

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... in large part to two throwing errors by second baseman Franklin Correa, the Cyclones put up single runs in each of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, then a ...

Tweets