New York Mets

Big League Stew
47aa08d5a56e769d05ca7c479e2f1310

Yasiel Puig admired a home run too long and the Mets had a cow about it

by: Mike Oz Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 55s

... me is. We’re playing horribly right now. We don’t need his s—.” Ah, yes, the Mets aren’t very good. They’ve lost three in a row and six of seven. That’s frust ...

Tweets