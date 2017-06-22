New York Mets

Mets Merized
Yasiel-puig-2

Puig Blasts Homer, Tells Flores To F**k Off

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

... 4/2017/06/22/1524919483/1498105567735/asset_1800K.mp4   The video also shows Mets shortstop Jose Reyes and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes talking to Puig as he ...

Tweets