New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Royals sign Neftali Feliz
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5m
... Met the last two seasons. Jose Reyes would continue to play shortstop if the Mets were to go through with the position change. Cabrera would displace T.J. Riv ...
Tweets
-
Call helps #Mets Ball 4 should be strike 3 Top 7 Dayton vs Nimmo 10% call same 3.6in from edgeMisc
-
Knicks take Ognjen Jaramax. At least @franfraschilla knows who he is. So there is that. His Belgrade team produced Nikola Jokic. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #Mets Strike 2 should be ball 3 Top 7 Dayton vs Nimmo 14% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Yoenis Cespedes was 'hot' following Puig's HR. https://t.co/BhbVSJREy3Newspaper / Magazine
-
No, seriously.Knicks took this guy. Don't @ me. Because I have no idea who he is. Not in the NBA scouting book. https://t.co/qlazlTyVpDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Knicks took this guy. Don't @ me. Because I have no idea who he is. Not in the NBA scouting book.Sources: The Knicks are selecting Mega Bemax's Ognjen Jaramaz with the No. 58 pick in the NBA Draft.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets