New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10126869.0

Final Score: Dodgers 6, Mets 3-Leaving Los Angeles

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... ble. When Matz left the game, the score was tied 3-3, and it seemed like the Mets may have had a chance to win a game on the West Coast. After entering in the ...

Tweets