New York Mets

nj.com
Logo_fb

The ridiculously bad record Mets set in loss to Dodgers

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... now that's not normal out here," Collins said. "But it is this series."  The Mets still managed to claw their way back and tie the game at 3-3. But Paul Sewal ...

Tweets