New York Mets

nj.com
22973108-standard

Mets swept by Dodgers after bullpen meltdown | Rapid Reaction

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... ingle to Logan Forsythe and walked Chris Taylor, Jerry Blevins, the Mets' best reliever, came on in relief, got one out and walked three more, includ ...

Tweets