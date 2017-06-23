New York Mets

The Big Lead
Usatsi_10125874_153192880_lowres

VIDEO: Dad Catches Foul Ball While Holding Baby, Mom is Furious

by: Kyle Koster The Big Lead 4m

... hOlbermann) June 23, 2017 This is a tough one. The first time I watched this Mets fan jostle his young child around in pursuit of a foul ball, I thought he wa ...

Tweets