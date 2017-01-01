New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Rumor Central: Mets moving Asdrubal Cabrera to second base?

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

... t the All-Star break. No matter who lands at second base, DiComo reports the Mets are still not close to promoting shortstop Amed Rosario, their top prospect. ...

Tweets