New York Mets

nj.com
22974293-standard

WATCH: Mets fan dad nearly drops baby during foul ball grab, mom flips out

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... s a child's safety is put at risk for a foul ball. During Thursday evening's Mets-Dodgers game in Los Angeles, one ambitious Mets fan made a leap for a foul b ...

Tweets