Yes, Yoenis Cespedes was mad about Yasiel Puig's home run trot and that's funny - CBSSports.com
by: Sports Network — CBS Sports 2m
... matter and ruled against the Mets' delicate sensibilities on display above. So even though final, last, and au ...
The Mets biggest positional hole this season has been SS by a large margin, tied for 2nd worst in majors at -0.9 WAR.Blogger / Podcaster
I agree. Mets in a very challenging position right now.@michaelgbaron it's gotten to the size where I have trouble believing it can all be addressed this offseason, which… https://t.co/SDYIjLUkh4Blogger / Podcaster
Yes. The #Mets need to get a catcher, a real CF’er, maybe a 2B, a 3B, a couple of starters, and revamp the entire b…@michaelgbaron catcher would probably be optimal too. And 2B if they choose not to bring back WalkerBlogger / Podcaster
The Cyclones got their second straight win last night as they edged the Lake Monsters 5-3! #CyclonesRecap… https://t.co/1LQ66axezNMinors
I mean, that’s a lot of holes. You also have to improve defensively. They need more than 1 reliever, and probably m…@michaelgbaron I don't think we have MANY holes. We need a starting CF, 3B and pitchers. 1 starter and 1 reliever.… https://t.co/FTvnetli7uBlogger / Podcaster
Quite frankly, it was pretty solid well before that series.@michaelgbaron The Buy, Hold, or Sell argument became a solid Sell after Washington Series...it is over. Retrench for 2018Blogger / Podcaster
