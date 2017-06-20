New York Mets

The Score
Cropped_2017-06-20t032131z_1941171804_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-new-york-mets-at-los-angeles-dodgers

Report: Mets 'open for business' on offers for Bruce, Granderson, others

by: Jason Wilson The Score 3m

... ans including , , , and available to other clubs looking to make a deal. The Mets aren't "aggressively" looking to identify trade partners, the reports, but, ...

Tweets