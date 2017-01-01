New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
12de1b90545f41ac39ad9dea1c777037

Mets ‘open for business,’ will listen to offers on number of veterans

by: NBC Sports Yahoo Sports 9s

... sense that they’d look to deal them. Cabrera is signed through 2018, but the Mets could use a lost second half of 2017 to test out prospect Amed Rosario. Gran ...

Tweets