New York Mets

Mets Merized
Asdrubal-cabrera-2-e1491962703738

Asdrubal Cabrera Activated, Gavin Cecchini Sent to Triple-A

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

... his would have been the perfect opportunity to send him packing. Instead the Mets, in what has been a lost season, send down a 23-year-old prospect in Cecchin ...

Tweets