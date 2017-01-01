New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Usatsi_9542622_4mryq957_2qzwm7wv

Mets considering moving Cabrera to 2B to keep Reyes at SS

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 4m

... w York in the late afternoon and was at MCU Park for the end of the Brooklyn Cyclones' home opener. Cobb, who turns 23 on Saturday, went 1-1 with a 3.37 ERA and t ...

Tweets