New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Curtis Granderson should start over Michael Conforto… for now
by: Haddar Kaplun — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
... reaks. Jun 22, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson (3) celebrates after a solo home run agains ...
Tweets
-
What if my job has been starting shortstop and the backup 3B has stolen it batting .190?Overall, TC on whether this will be a distraction: "Right now everybody needs to look in the mirrors and do their jobs."Blogger / Podcaster
-
And I just figured it all out! If the Mets bring up Rosario then Jose will be sad. And we can't make him sad.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Right. But that's not moving for a scrub who the manager coddles and plays no matter how bad he plays.@metspolice Fine. But Cabrera STILL moves in that case.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Asdrubal Cabrera asks for a trade from #Mets over playing second base https://t.co/Q99Nv5KM9YBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alderson says it's time to be "realistic" about where Mets stand.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I don't know man. This is what I mean by #TheNarratie. A few decided what we should all think and the sheep follow…@metspolice Why are we among a handful of people who get this distinction?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets