New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_10105266.0

MLB trade rumors: Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera requests trade

by: Chris Cotillo SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 30s

... aiver trade deadline, with Cabrera being a likely candidate to be dealt. The Mets have top prospect primed to take over at shortstop, meaning Cabrera’s future ...

Tweets