New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Asdrubal_cabrera_1280_9g0e8bos_17n3jo5f

Asdrubal moved from SS to 2B, asks for trade

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

... we're going to see what happens in the next couple weeks." As expected, the Mets activated Cabrera from the disabled list prior to Friday's series opener aga ...

Tweets