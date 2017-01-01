New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10128092.0

Final Score: Mets 11, Giants 4—Call off the dogs

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... nt early, needing only 59 pitches to get through the first five innings. The Mets added three more in the top of the sixth on RBIs from Cespedes, Flores and , ...

Tweets