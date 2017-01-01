New York Mets

Daily News
Metsgameweb24s-17k-web

Mets bats explode for 11 runs in rout of lowly Giants

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 53s

... pedes went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in the Mets' six-run second inning. Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. ...

Tweets