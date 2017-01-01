New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10074354.0

Mets Morning News: Mets pick up a win, Cabrera asks to be traded

by: Jonathan Maseng SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... nd base. News of Cabrera’s trade request apparently caught many of his young Mets teammates by . The Mets have available in the their minor league system. For ...

Tweets