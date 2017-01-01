New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Tebow being promoted to Mets' affiliate in Florida

by: foxsports Fox Sports 3m

... h – to some very familiar territory. Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida. The 29-year-old Tebow led the ...

Tweets