New York Mets

Hardball Talk
697922890

The Mets are promoting Tim Tebow to Single-A St. Lucie

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2m

... Tebow was batting just .222 at Class A Columbia, but Sandy Alderson says the Mets were impressed by his improving exit velocity, metrics. pic.twitter.com/hCZN ...

Tweets