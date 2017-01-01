New York Mets

Sporting News
Tim-tebow-040617-usnews-ftr_17l2fhqw1ft541uv204jmvt9ob

Mets move Tim Tebow up to Advanced A League

by: gabrielle.McMillen@performgroup.com (Gabrielle McMillen) Sporting News 4m

... He also had 69 strikeouts and 23 walks in 212 at-bats. Tebow signed with the Mets in September and was sent to Columbia as an outfielder, where he committed s ...

Tweets