New York Mets

Daily News
800808060

Rene Rivera hits 2 HRs, Mets sweep struggling Giants with 8-2 win

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 3m

... into Sunday’s game 1-5 with a 5.29 ERA in 14 career starts. Montero gave the Mets 5.2 solid innings, holding the Giants to a run on five hits. He walked two a ...

Tweets