New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Szapucki Strikes Out Ten Over Six Scoreless Innings

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 37s

... .286/.318/.381 Jose Miguel Medina RF: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, .360/.385/.400 The Cyclones had a rough game offensively, only getting eight men on base with five hits ...

Tweets