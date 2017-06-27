New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2013-03-16-at-2.32.26-pm-e1363458885856

Mets Irish American Heritage Night is August 18th

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... fer* Irish Music performance featuring U2 tribute band Unforgettable Fire on Mets Plaza beginning at 6:00 p.m. On-field Irish Step Dancing performances beginn ...

Tweets