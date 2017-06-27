New York Mets
Tebow time in St. Lucie: Former QB grateful
by: Bill Whitehead — MLB: Mets 2m
... k and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner said Tuesday afternoon before the St. Lucie Mets -- his new team -- faced the Palm Beach Cardinals in a Florida State League ...
So after taking 5 of 6 from Marlins and Phillies, everyone will be hopped up, then they catch the sleepy Nats……..and will still be 7 back.Blogger / Podcaster
Nats might get home at 5am, sleep 8 hours, then play at 6pm. THEN they have to play 11am next day. TWO MUST WINS.Blogger / Podcaster
Dunno, I made up that DC, fireworks, crowds, safety something something.@metspolice I'm laughing because I saw it's true. Is it a national game? Must be for TV scheduleBlogger / Podcaster
The Nats play in STL on Sun Night Baseball, then have the horror of playing at 6pm at home the next day. They will be SO TIRED. Must win.Blogger / Podcaster
Don't read this! Reality Check People: here's the Math of Mets to 90 wins and catching Nats at 90 wins https://t.co/GAt4j5eTm6Blogger / Podcaster
Wait until everyone notices the July 4th game has an 11:05am start time.Blogger / Podcaster
