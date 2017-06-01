New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese%252527s%252bpieces

Reese Kaplan -- (Not So) Deep Thoughts

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 1m

... , or a team in need of a DH they could do a lot worse.  Like Granderson, the Mets should be prepared to kick in a chunk of salary to sweeten the level of pros ...

Tweets