New York Mets

Sporting News
Tim-tebow-31017-usnews-getty-ftr_1i7hlbrl0d5ba1cmjg7q1z8qms

Tim Tebow feels like 'a grandfather' telling stories to Mets minor-leaguers

by: jordan.heck@performgroup.com (Jordan Heck) Sporting News 1m

... headline, but it's not something I'm focused on," he said. "You root for the Mets and watch their games and get to be friends with them, but I'm playing for t ...

Tweets