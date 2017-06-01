New York Mets

Mack's Mets
David%252bt

Tom Brennan - SILVER LININGS - DAVID THOMPSON

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 34s

... e has had 675 official at bats with 133 RBIs!! He could be a viable starting Mets 3B as early as the middle of next year - that's how I see it.  I'd promote h ...

Tweets