New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_10023900-1024x659

Injury Notes: Bird, Austin, Ahmed, Gsellman, Anderson, Jackson

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 7s

... he 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, becoming the seventh Mets starting pitcher to land on the DL this year. Gsellman is the 17th Mets play ...

Tweets