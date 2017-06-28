New York Mets

Gotham Baseball
0728_story_jp14q0vi_4hrh1u9e

K-Mets Held to 3 Hits in Game 1 Loss

by: Kingsport Mets Gotham Baseball 57s

... nings. Jose Geraldo (1-1) did not have his best stuff on the night for the K-Mets, though it was not a bad outing for the right-hander. Only two innings creat ...

Tweets