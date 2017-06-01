New York Mets

nj.com
23007495-standard

MLB trade rumors: Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera backing down from trade demand?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... request. Cabrera has hit .444 with an OPS over 1.000 in his last four games. Mets injury issues The Mets enter play on June 29 with a 35-42 record--10 games b ...

Tweets