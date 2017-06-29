New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Aa_draft_2017.0

2017 Mets draft profile: Picks 21-25

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 55s

... p. by Jun 29, 2017, 11:00am EDT We continue our player profiles from the Mets’ 2017 amateur draft with their picks from the 21st through the 25th round. Y ...

Tweets