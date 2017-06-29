New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bartolo Colon gets cut, paving way for possible Mets reunion
by: Anthony Barstow — New York Post 3m
... n desperate need of some rotation patchwork. The startlingly pitching-bereft Mets could look to the 20-year veteran who spent the previous three years pitchin ...
Tweets
-
We follow Lucas Duda Live Puke episodeLucas Duda is feeling under the weather with a stomach bug. That's why he's out of the Mets' lineup for a second straight night.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets brought unpopular Jonathon Niese back last year when he became available. You know they'll do the same with über popular Bartolo.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Attack of the Loose Bodies! #2017MetsMoviesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: So #mets are now 5 games in with Conforto injury playing a man short. MLB needs to make it a 5-day DL.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Go ahead, be gone with it.Hey @jtimberlake, do you think the #Mets should bring back Bartolo?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metspolice: Grab Colon if you can. Yes I know his numbers were bad but you see what we run out there. Let him be the long man/emergency starter.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets