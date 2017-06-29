New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Colon_a4uuvjqm_t2irn7ab

Would depleted Mets bring back Colon?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 15s

... had vanished, leaving him without much chance against opposing hitters. The Mets are skeptical of his ability to retire big league hitters, making a reunion ...

Tweets