New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets consider re-signing Colon, source says
by: ESPN.com news services — ESPN 19s
... r-old was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts. Colon, who won 15 games for the Mets in 2016, is expected to clear waivers next week. The Mets have been hit hard ...
Tweets
-
Just because you won't be seeing as many outrageous contracts doesn't mean NBA free agency will disappoint https://t.co/LJwUGnKu9wBlogger / Podcaster
-
Josh Edgin comes in and retires the side. ?? 6-3 #Mets | End-8Official Team Account
-
"Edgin had the guts to go inside," Ron Darling said of the K of Stanton. #Mets should throw inside more often, methinks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ryankelly: There's no way the Mets win this is thereBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pitching Change: Cory Burns comes into the game in the 8th with 1 out and no one on base. #LetsRumbleMinors
-
It is amazing to me that even as they criticize Dee Gordon, Gary and Ron don't bring up his PED suspension.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets