New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10136967.0

Final Score: Mets 6, Marlins 3—Filet-o-Fish

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... ouble in the sixth. This time he managed to work out of the inning, with the Mets holding on to a 5-3 lead. The had chances in each inning thereafter, but the ...

Tweets