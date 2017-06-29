New York Mets

Gotham Baseball
0729_story_8c1qg1cr_41g2whkj

Extra Inning Affair Tilts Towards E-Twins

by: Kingsport Mets Gotham Baseball 9m

... ll as Thursday served as the first extra-inning affair of the season for the Mets. Elizabethton scored first in the top of the 10 th inning with a bases-loade ...

Tweets