Jay Bruce an All-Star? Mets’ outfielder makes his case
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 4m
... wo runs and two RBIs. Still, with fan voting ending Thursday, it’s clear the Mets won’t have anyone voted into the game as a starter. Bruce, Michael Conforto ...
Tweets
One Met really thinks he should be an All-Star https://t.co/yCYNbMdONbBlogger / Podcaster
Omar Narvaez messes me up because I covered this guy with the Brooklyn Cyclones: https://t.co/C4tKHN7hfWBeat Writer / Columnist
Mookiee Podcast 72: Evil Wookiees, Sexy Droids & Bartolo Colon https://t.co/bvdJVKmh1PBlogger / Podcaster
That's terrrible. Praying for you Dustin. Wishing you a speedy recovery.Dustin Fowler has an open rupture of right patella tendon in right knee. Will have surgery tonight at Rush U Med Center in Chicago.Player
RT @TheRealCkESNY: Word on Dustin Fowler: open rupture of the right patella tendon in right knee. He'll have surgery tonight. Devastating. @EliteSportsNYBlogger / Podcaster
Heating up, Mets see potential opening https://t.co/zaRtqoFdB8 #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
