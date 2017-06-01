New York Mets

nj.com
23012494-standard

Mets minor league roundup: Amed Rosario and Tomas Nido named to Futures Game rosters

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 14s

... ks? Double-A Binghamton. Meanwhile, Tebow moved up a league and the Brooklyn Cyclones opened their season.  Amed Rosario... 2017 Triple-A All-Star AND NOW named t ...

Tweets